Your Protein Bar May Be Not Far Off From Halloween Loot

Your "healthy" protein bar might not be that far off from a Snickers after all. Writing for the Atlantic , Nicholas Florko walks through how the booming protein-bar market has morphed into something that often looks, tastes , and—in some cases—nutritionally behaves a lot like candy, just with better marketing and a protein halo around it. "You can put 'keto' or 'protein' on a candy bar and sell it, and people don't even question it," Janet Chrzan, who teaches nutritional anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania, told the New York Times in a previous article.

Florko cites bars that deliver egg-level protein with relatively low sugar, alongside others that sneak in sugar totals comparable to classic candy bars and frosted pastries like Pop-Tarts. A lawsuit against PepsiCo over Gatorade-branded protein bars underscores how murky the category has become: That case was settled, but the sugary bars remained on shelves.

The FDA has tightened rules on what can be labeled "healthy," especially for products built on protein isolates or powders instead of whole foods, and some nutrition experts now dismiss many bars as "candy bars in disguise." Even artificially sweetened options are ultra-processed and lack the vitamins and minerals you'd get from, say, a handful of nuts. More here.