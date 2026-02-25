Senators Grill Nominee on Vaccines, Magic Mushrooms

President Trump's pick for surgeon general declined to clearly dismiss a link between childhood vaccines and autism during a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, putting her at odds with the broader medical consensus. Casey Means, a wellness influencer and health-tech entrepreneur, was pressed repeatedly by Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician who chairs the Senate HELP Committee, on whether she believes vaccines cause autism, Politico reports. Cassidy called the idea "incorrect." Means did not directly reject the theory, saying instead, "We do not know what, as a medical community, causes autism," and adding that "we should not leave any stone unturned."