Reports of Glass in Frozen Food Prompt Recall

A rice recall at Trader Joe's just ballooned into something much bigger. Federal officials said more than 36 million pounds of frozen and ready-to-eat products sold under various brand names are being pulled after reports that glass has been found in rice items. No injuries have been confirmed, NBC News reports, but regulators worry the food may still be in home freezers and urge consumers to toss it or return it; Trader Joe's is offering full refunds.