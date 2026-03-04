Reports of Glass in Frozen Food Prompt Recall

A rice recall at Trader Joe's just ballooned into something much bigger. Federal officials said more than 36 million pounds of frozen and ready-to-eat products sold under various brand names are being pulled after reports that glass has been found in rice items. No injuries have been confirmed, NBC News reports, but regulators worry the food may still be in home freezers and urge consumers to toss it or return it; Trader Joe's is offering full refunds.
The US Department of Agriculture said the recall covers multiple chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumplings made by Ajinomoto Foods North America for Trader Joe's nationwide. The grocery chain flagged four store-brand items: chicken fried rice, vegetable fried rice, Japanese-style fried rice, and chicken shu mai, with best-by dates stretching into 2027. The products also are sold under brand names including Kroger, Ling Ling, and Tai Pei. A spokeswoman told the New York Times that Trader Joe's informs customers of recalls through in-store signs, on its website, and with email alerts.