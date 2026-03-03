RFK Jr.'s FDA Plans a 180 on Controversial Peptides

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promising a big shift in the booming, barely regulated world of peptides. On Joe Rogan's Friday podcast , the Health and Human Services secretary said the Food and Drug Administration is poised to lift restrictions on roughly 14 peptides that were effectively banned from production by compounding pharmacies under the Biden administration, with a formal decision expected in weeks, reports Gizmodo . Kennedy argued that the earlier crackdown targeted peptides for lack of proven benefit rather than clear evidence of harm, noting that his goal is to move them "to a place where people have access from ethical suppliers"—even as he acknowledged the science isn't all in.

The FDA, however, has previously cited safety concerns, including reports of deaths tied to one growth hormone-related peptide and a lack of human data for many others. The move comes amid ongoing lawsuits from compounding pharmacy groups who say the agency overreached and wasn't transparent about its safety data. Kennedy—who spoke out last year about what he said was the FDA's "bias" against peptides, chelating drugs, and stem cell treatments, among others—also contends the ban pushed users to a murkier black market. The specific peptides under review weren't named, and many remain unapproved, meaning buyers—even those who go to legitimate pharmacies—will be navigating more risk than with standard prescription drugs.