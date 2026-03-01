The Lancet Unleashes Scathing Editorial on Kennedy

His 'year of failure' may take generations to fix, write the editors of the medical journal
Posted Mar 1, 2026 7:09 AM CST
The Lancet Unleashes Scathing Editorial on Kennedy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.   (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file)

One of the world's top medical journals has uncorked a blistering editorial about health secretary Robert F. Kennedy. The Lancet describes a "year of failure" as it accuses Kennedy of undermining confidence in vaccines, issuing "recommendations contradicting decades of established science," gutting staff, slashing research, and generally promoting "junk science and fringe beliefs." The editorial calls on Congress to step in, warning:

  • "The destruction that Kennedy has wrought in 1 year might take generations to repair, and there is little hope for US health and science while he remains at the helm."

Kennedy hasn't responded, but NPR notes that he has previously called out medical journals as corrupt and beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. His supporters, meanwhile, are happy to point out that the Lancet famously published a study linking vaccines to autism before retracting it in 2010. "Sec. Kennedy is fixing the mess they helped make," tweeted National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X