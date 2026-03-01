The Lancet Unleashes Scathing Editorial on Kennedy

One of the world's top medical journals has uncorked a blistering editorial about health secretary Robert F. Kennedy. The Lancet describes a "year of failure" as it accuses Kennedy of undermining confidence in vaccines, issuing "recommendations contradicting decades of established science," gutting staff, slashing research, and generally promoting "junk science and fringe beliefs." The editorial calls on Congress to step in, warning:

Kennedy hasn't responded, but NPR notes that he has previously called out medical journals as corrupt and beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. His supporters, meanwhile, are happy to point out that the Lancet famously published a study linking vaccines to autism before retracting it in 2010. "Sec. Kennedy is fixing the mess they helped make," tweeted National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.