The High-End Art Bubble Has Popped

The once-booming market for high-priced art is now experiencing a notable downturn. Auction sales of paintings valued at over $10 million dropped 44% last year, and 2025 shows little sign of recovery, according to ArtTactic data. A striking example: A $70 million Giacometti sculpture at Sotheby's New York didn't attract any bids and was pulled from auction.

Historically, art prices have tracked the stock market and offered a hedge against inflation, as Yale professor William Goetzmann's research shows. Given the S&P 500's recent strength, high-end art might be expected to hold firm, but that correlation appears to be weakening, the Wall Street Journal reports.