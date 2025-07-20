Now It's South Korea Facing Deadly, Torrential Rain

Torrential rains that slammed South Korea for five days have left at least 14 people dead and 12 others missing, per the AP. One person was killed on Sunday after their house collapsed during heavy rain and another person was found dead after being swept by a swollen stream in Gapyeong, a town northeast of Seoul, said the Interior and Safety Ministry. That's after eight people were discovered dead and six others were reported missing in the southern town of Sancheong on Saturday. Heavy downpours there caused landslides, house collapses, and flash floods.