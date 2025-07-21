Minnesota Lawmaker Resigns After Burglary Conviction

Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell plans to resign by early August following her conviction on two felony burglary charges. The Democratic lawmaker announced her decision through her attorneys, opting for a delayed resignation no later than Aug. 4, MPR News reports. The move, her legal team explained, gives her time to wrap up legislative projects, ensure a smoother transition for staff, and maintain her family's health insurance for another month. Mitchell, 51, was found guilty Friday of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools, reports the AP. Sentencing is expected in September.
Mitchell's conviction stems from an April 2024 incident at her estranged stepmother's Detroit Lakes home, where police found her in the basement after a 911 call about a break-in. Mitchell, a former broadcast meteorologist and National Guard member, leaves with over a year remaining in her first term. She represents Woodbury, a St. Paul suburb. Her exit plunges the Minnesota Senate into a 33-33 stalemate, setting the stage for another high-stakes special election—the chamber's third this year.
In January, a Democrat was elected to replace former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, a Democrat who died from cancer in December. In April, a Republican was elected to replace Republican state Sen. Justin Eichorn, who resigned after he was arrested in an underage prostitution sting. Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, a Democrat, said after the verdict that Mitchell's resignation was necessary. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, a Republican, criticized the timeline, saying Mitchell "was convicted of two felonies; she doesn't get to give the Senate two weeks' notice."