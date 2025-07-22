North Korea's Beach Resort Shuts Out Foreign Tourists

North Korea's much-hyped Wonsan beach resort has abruptly barred foreign visitors, just weeks after welcoming its first Russian tourists and promoting itself as a new international destination . The Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, which opened on July 1, is a centerpiece of Kim Jong Un's efforts to boost tourism and diversify the country's heavily sanctioned economy, the BBC reports. The Wonsan resort stretches for 2.5 miles along the country's east coast and boasts hotels, restaurants, a water park, and shopping malls, reportedly able to accommodate 20,000 people.

Hopes for a tourist influx had been high, especially after the arrival of Russian visitors and a visit from Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who praised the development and anticipated strong interest from Russian travelers. Plans for direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang are reportedly on track for later this month. Still, any momentum appears to have stalled. A notice on North Korea's tourism website now says foreigners are "temporarily" banned from visiting, with no explanation provided.

The abrupt reversal comes as a surprise, particularly since Russian tour agencies had already scheduled more trips. North Korea last year reopened to Russian tourists after a pandemic pause, and briefly welcomed visitors from several Western countries earlier this year before again shutting its borders to outsiders. Experts tell the AP that the closure may have been caused by an article by a reporter who traveled with Lavrov that suggested North Koreans in the zone were not real tourists, but had been mobilized by authorities.