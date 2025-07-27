In Forests Around the World, a 'Trail of a Thousand Trolls'

Nestled in forests around the world, a gentle army of giant wooden trolls wants to show humans how to live better without destroying the planet. The Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo and his team have created 170 troll sculptures from discarded materials such as wooden pallets, old furniture, and wine barrels. Twelve years after he started the "Trail of a Thousand Trolls" project, his sculptures are now found in more than 20 countries and 21 US states, per the AP.

Ongoing project: Each year Dambo and his team make about 25 new trolls, which stand up to 40 feet tall. "We are drowning in trash," says Dambo, 45, a poet and former hip-hop artist. "But we also know that one man's trash is another man's treasure."