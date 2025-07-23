Epstein Brother: Trump Is Lying

Jeffrey Epstein's brother says President Trump is lying about his relationship with the late financier and sex offender while "trying to cover his butt." "I know that they were good friends and I witnessed it myself," Mark Epstein told CNN 's Erin Burnett on Tuesday. He said he understood why people tried to distance themselves from his brother after he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. Around that time, Trump claimed he "did not want anything to do with him," per the Daily Beast . But the truth is that they were formerly very close, says Mark Epstein, offering an account of a 1999 plane ride as an example.

He says Jeffrey Epstein had told him about a crude joke Trump made about his sexual history and, during the plane ride a week or two later, made Trump repeat it. "Jeffrey asked him, 'How come you sleep with so many married women?' and Donald said, 'Because it's so wrong.'" "For Jeffrey to ask him that question, he would have to know that Donald slept with a lot of married women. And he probably got that information from Donald," Mark Epstein told Burnett. "That's not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance. That's a question you ask a good friend."

Mark Epstein also accused Trump of lying about never having been in Epstein's office, saying Epstein's former employees "can testify that they saw Trump in Jeffrey's office on numerous occasions." Epstein accuser Maria Farmer has claimed Trump eyed her up in the financier's office in 1995, believing her to be a minor. Meanwhile, Mark Epstein says he wants to see some 15 hours of video footage of his brother, recorded by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The pair had been filming together before Epstein's arrest. In 2021, Bannon teased a documentary about Epstein, but it was never released. Bannon recently said he plans to release at least some of the footage "early next year," per NBC News.