3 Police Officers Injured in Ohio Ambush

Three police officers were injured Wednesday in what authorities say was an ambush in Lorain, Ohio. Acting Police Chief Michael Failing says two officers had bought pizza for lunch and were eating in patrol cars parked side-by-side in an industrial area when the gunman opened fire, NBC News reports. Failing says one officer was shot in the hand and the other was shot multiple times, as was a third officer who came to assist.

Failing says the gunman, who was killed in an exchange of fire with police, had an "arsenal" of weapons. The gunman was "laying in wait and opened fire with multiple rounds at both of the officers, who were sitting in their vehicle," he says. The officers who were shot multiple times were flown to a hospital in Cleveland, 33 miles away. "Two officers were in serious condition and had to be life-flighted to a trauma center," Mayor Jack Bradley tells the AP. "The third officer who was shot is going to be able to be treated at our Mercy hospital here in Lorain."

The gunman was identified only as a 28-year-old white man from Lorain, a city of around 65,000 people, NBC reports. "I have no idea who he is, and I don't care," Failing said at a press conference, per the New York Times. The two officers shot multiple times are in critical condition, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "Please pray for the Lorain Police Department in the coming days," Failing said.