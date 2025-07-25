Crime  | 
Georgia

They Broke In to GloRilla's Home, but She Was the One Arrested

Drugs allegedly found in rapper's Georgia home
Posted Jul 25, 2025 2:04 AM CDT
FILE - GloRilla arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Georgia home of rapper GloRilla was burglarized over the weekend—but it was the rapper herself who ended up arrested. GloRilla, real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods, turned herself in Tuesday to face drug possession charges, WSB-TV reports. The 25-year-old was quickly released on bond. Authorities say someone inside Woods' home fired on three suspects after they entered and started stealing things in the wee hours of the morning; the suspects fled, apparently uninjured. Woods was not home at the time, People reports. But while investigating the break-in, police allegedly smelled weed and ultimately found, they say, a "significant amount of marijuana" in the master bedroom, leading to the rapper's arrest. The burglary investigation remains ongoing.

