HR Exec Caught on Coldplay Cam Resigns

The female executive who was caught on camera embracing the CEO of her company at a Coldplay concert in a moment that went viral has left the company. "Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned," a company spokesperson tells CNBC . Cabot was in charge of human resources at the tech company. Her departure follows the resignation of CEO Andy Byron, who quit after the company said he was being put on leave pending an investigation, the AP reports. The episode resulted in endless memes, parody videos, and screenshots of the pair's shocked faces filling social media feeds

Cabot and Byron were caught by surprise when singer Chris Martin asked the cameras to scan the crowd for his "Jumbotron Song" during the concert last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They were shown cuddling and smiling, but when they saw themselves on the big screen, Cabot's jaw dropped, her hands flew to her face, and she spun away from the camera while Byron ducked out of the frame. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin joked in video that spread quickly around the internet.

Astronomer was a previously obscure tech company based in New York. It provides big companies with a platform that helps them organize their data. Online streams of Coldplay's songs jumped 20% in the days after the video went viral, according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company. Earlier this week, Astronomer's interim CEO said the spotlight had been "surreal," but the company is now a "household name."