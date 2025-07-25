Hulk Hogan's Daughter Grateful for Their Last Talk: Sources

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke had a complicated relationship with her famous father, but sources tell TMZ she's grateful for the last conversation they ever had. The iconic wrestler died of an apparent heart attack Thursday at age 71, but Brooke Hogan hadn't spoken to him since September 2023, shortly before he married Sky Daily. Though they were estranged from that point on for reasons TMZ describes as "a culmination of issues over the years and how Hulk treated Brooke," Brooke has told friends that she made sure to tell her father she loved him during that last talk, and she's glad she had that opportunity.

Brooke reportedly encouraged her dad to slow down and not work so hard because she was concerned over his health issues, but he wasn't interested in her advice and they never spoke again. Sources say over the years Brooke's husband reached out to Hulk Hogan to try and patch things up, but his responses were "cold" and he never made an attempt to meet his grandchildren, even when Brooke almost died during childbirth. Her brother, Nick, texted to let her know their dad had died, sources say. People reports Brooke's relationship with her dad was once close enough that they appeared on the reality series Hogan Knows Best together; Brooke later starred in a spinoff, Brooke Knows Best.