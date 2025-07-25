IRS Mulls Dropping Multilingual Tax Help

The IRS is weighing a plan to phase out tax services offered in languages other than English, according to documents reviewed by the Washington Post and sources familiar with the discussions. This move follows an executive order from President Trump that declares English the official language of the US, a power that some legal experts contend the president lacks. Federal agencies, guided by Attorney General Pam Bondi, have been instructed to "phase out unnecessary multilingual offerings" and redirect resources toward programs aimed at increasing English proficiency.

If implemented, the policy shift could have broad effects. The IRS currently offers more than 100 tax forms in Spanish and other languages, maintains a multilingual website and social media accounts, and provides free translation services for taxpayers who need them. These services may now face elimination or significant cuts. The IRS says its current policy is to help those with limited English skills meet their tax obligations, but internal emails indicate that this approach is under review.

The proposal comes amid heightened concerns among immigrant communities, especially Spanish speakers, who worry that the loss of language support will make tax filing harder. The IRS' contract for interpreter services was recently renewed, but only temporarily, and it's uncertain if it'll continue under new leadership. Former IRS officials argue that multilingual access is crucial for tax compliance and government revenue.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, insists that emphasizing English will promote unity and efficiency. The IRS had expanded its language offerings under Trump's first-term commissioner, Charles Rettig, with millions of users relying on non-English resources each year. As of now, the White House and Treasury haven't commented on the deliberations, leaving the future of these services in limbo.