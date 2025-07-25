An Exit Strategy for the Epstein Mess

The editorial page of the Wall Street Journal isn't happy with anyone in DC over what it terms the "Epstein follies." Yes, the Trump administration has botched its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, but the editors are calling out Democrats, too. After all, they had access to the files for four years in the Biden administration and did nothing. If Trump was implicated criminally, "wouldn't they have acted then?" To get out of this mess, the editors say Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel must step up. If they are "telling the truth about the contents of the Epstein files, then what's needed are officials who will take the responsibility—and then take the heat—for declining to publish documents that could hurt victims and ruin reputations without a criminal case."