Older Brother of Oasis Stars Charged With Rape

The lesser-known third Gallagher brother has been charged with multiple criminal offenses including rape. Police in London said Monday that Paul Gallagher, 59, has been charged with rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of sexual assault, the BBC reports. Gallagher, older brother of Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher, has also been charged with three counts of intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behavior, and two counts of making a threat to kill, police said.

Police said that the offenses allegedly happened between 2022 and 2024 and that the charges follow an investigation that began last year, the Guardian reports. "A woman is being supported by specially trained officers," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Gallagher's lawyers said that he has "always strongly denied the allegations made against him" and that "he looks forward to clearing his name." Gallagher grew up with his brothers in Manchester, but he was never involved with their band, which began its reunion tour earlier this month.