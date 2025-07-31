Giuffre Family: What Did Trump Know?

The family of the late Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre is urging President Trump not to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, warning that any leniency for Epstein's accomplice would be "one of the highest travesties of justice." Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in procuring and abusing young women. In a public statement, Giuffre's relatives called Maxwell "a monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life," per NBC News and the BBC . Their remarks come after Trump mentioned that Epstein had stolen employees —including Giuffre, who committed suicide in April—from his Mar-a-Lago club.

Giuffre's family stressed that she was targeted by Maxwell while working at the club as a teenager and questioned what Trump knew about Epstein and Maxwell's activities at the time. The family also criticized federal prosecutors for recent meetings with Maxwell in jail, expressing skepticism about Maxwell's intentions and willingness to cooperate with authorities. They allege Maxwell, already convicted of perjury, continues to lie to protect herself. They argue Maxwell should not receive any special treatment, given Giuffre's own accounts that Maxwell was sometimes even more ruthless than Epstein.