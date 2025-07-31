Now Hiring at ICE: 'Brave and Heroic Americans'

The agency responsible for carrying out President Trump's mass deportations is launching a recruiting campaign to find "brave and heroic Americans" to serve as new deportation officers, lawyers, and investigators for a major expansion of immigration enforcement. Flush with an infusion of money from Congress, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is offering up to $50,000 per recruit in signing bonuses, the AP reports. The campaign, which launched Tuesday, recalls recruiting posters from World War II with images of Uncle Sam and the words "America needs you." There also are photos of Trump and top homeland security officials with "Defend the homeland" in all caps across the images.