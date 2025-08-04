Tesla: It's Payday for Elon Musk

The world's richest man just got a few light-years further away from the poorhouse: Tesla's board announced that it's payday for CEO Elon Musk, who it said in a Monday letter to shareholders has "not received meaningful compensation for eight years." And it's a hefty one, reports CNN. A look:

All stock, all the time: The pay package takes the form of 96 million shares of Tesla, for which Musk would have to pony up $23.34 apiece. They're currently trading just north of $300. That pegs the total value of the package at $29 billion. CNN notes that Musk doesn't draw a salary or take bonuses for his work at Tesla, but he is its largest shareholder, with about a 13% stake.