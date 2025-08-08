Ivanka, Jared Drop Billion-Plus on Untouched Albanian Island

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have reportedly dropped more than $1 billion to secure Sazan, one of the Mediterranean's last untouched islands—a remote spot off the Albanian coast. Their plan? Transform the largely undeveloped land into a high-end resort, provided they can first clear it of unexploded munitions left from past conflicts, per the Guardian . "It's going to be extraordinary," Trump gushed about the island last summer on a podcast. Kushner, for his part, told Bloomberg in March 2024 that Sazan "is one of the most pristine and unique coastlines that I have seen anywhere in the world."

The purchase of the 1,400-acre island marks one of the Trump family's boldest overseas plays since leaving the White House, raising eyebrows not only for the price tag but for the unique challenges that come with the territory. Realtor.com notes it's "the first time that the couple will venture into the heady world of luxury hotels." But before any upscale villas or private beaches can be unveiled, the couple will need to oversee a significant cleanup operation to make the island, which comes filled with "signs depicting skull and crossbones, warning of land mines," safe for development.

While full details about the deal remain closely guarded, the move stands out in the growing trend of ultra-wealthy investors snapping up remote Mediterranean real estate. Critics point to potential environmental and political complications, especially given the Trump family's high profile and Albania's history of land ownership disputes. Supporters, however, see the investment as a potential tourism boost for Albania, a country eager to put itself on the luxury travel map. With Trump and Kushner at the helm, the project is set to attract attention well beyond the Albanian Riviera. The resort's future hinges not just on removing old hazards, but also on the couple's ability to navigate local regulations and international scrutiny.