Netanyahu Answers Global Backlash

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the plan for a new, broadened offensive against Hamas in parts of Gaza in the face of condemnation from Israelis and other nations, saying his government "has no choice but to finish the job." At a news conference in Jerusalem, the prime minister said the military is preparing to expand its attacks to central Gaza and Gaza City, the New York Times reports. "Dismantling the two remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza City and the central camps—this is the best way to end the war," he said.

Netanyahu objected to what he called a "global campaign of lies" and rejected reports of starvation in Gaza, per the AP. His office said late Sunday said Netanyahu had spoken with President Trump about the plan and thanked him for his "steadfast support." The UN Security Council was holding an emergency meeting in New York on Sunday to discuss Israel's announcement of the offensive. The unusual Sunday session was called by the UK, Denmark, Greece, France, and Slovenia. "Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza," Netanyahu said just before it started.