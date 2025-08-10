'Bear Dogs' Step In as Grizzlies Converge Upon Montana Farms

Grizzly bears, once nearly wiped out in the lower 48 states, are making a comeback on Montana's plains. And as their numbers rebound, they've developed a taste for the easy pickings found on local farms—grain, apples, chickens, and even calves. This new proximity is unnerving for farmers, who now find bears foraging just yards from their homes, and it's a challenge for wildlife officials trying to keep both humans and bears safe, reports the New York Times .

Traditional methods for keeping bears at bay—cleaning up grain spills, trapping and relocating, alarms, and electric fences—have mostly fallen short. Enter the "bear dogs," large breeds such as the Turkish Boz, Kangal, and Anatolian shepherds. These dogs, typically used to guard livestock, are now being enlisted to patrol farmyards and deter grizzlies by making the area feel less welcoming.

A study led by wildlife specialist Wesley Sarmento and Utah State ecologist Julie Young placed these formidable canines on a handful of Montana farms. The results were stark: an almost 90% drop in collared bear sightings near properties with dogs, with camera traps showing far fewer bears compared to control farms. "Humans have relied on dogs for protection from wild animals for thousands of years for a reason," Young told Outside last year on the matter. "They work."

While the dogs aren't a panacea—older dogs may struggle, and their care requires commitment—the approach appears promising. Farmers report feeling safer, and grizzly-related losses have noticeably declined. Though some locals argue for lifting federal protections to allow hunting, others see these dogs as a longer-term solution that offers a measure of peaceful co-existence.