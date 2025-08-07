This Is America's Most-Stolen Car

America's most-stolen car is now the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, according to new data from the Highway Loss Data Institute. The high-performance model, which retails for about $75,400, is being swiped at a rate 39 times above the average for 2022-2024 vehicles, CBS News reports. Its less flashy sibling, the standard Camaro, also sees thefts at 13 times the typical rate.

Why the surge? HLDI's Matt Moore points to the Camaro's appeal among thieves: It's powerful, pricey, and relatively easy to steal. The ZL1, in particular, is a favorite thanks to its horsepower and a vulnerability in its onboard data ports. This tech, intended to monitor vehicle stats, can serve as a back door for those with the right know-how and equipment, allowing them to clone key fobs after getting inside the vehicle, Road & Track reports. In response, General Motors has rolled out a software update for 2020-2024 models to address the security gap.

The Camaro ZL1 leads a top-20 list packed with other heavy hitters, including the Acura TLX 4WD (ranked second, at 21 times the average theft rate), as well as multiple pickups like the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, and a couple of Ram models. The full list can be seen here.

Electric vehicles are far less likely to disappear. Eight of the 20 least-stolen cars are EVs, with Moore noting their "connected" tech and the fact that owners often keep them in garages, making them tougher targets. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y top the "least stolen" rankings, joined by the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Volvo XC90, among others.