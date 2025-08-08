Bibi's Gaza Plan Meets With a Chorus of Nos

Benjamin Netanyahu's plans for Israel to take over Gaza City amid international calls for a ceasefire in the nation's fight with Hamas aren't going over well with many. The New York Times reports that the prime minister is being "broadly criticized"—by resident politicians, global allies, families of the Hamas-held Israeli hostages, and more.

Within Israel: On X, opposition leader Yair Lapid called the decision "a disaster that will lead to many more disasters," adding that the operation "will take months, lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayer, and lead to a political collapse." He noted that "this is exactly what Hamas wanted: for Israel to be trapped in the field without a goal, without defining the picture of the day after, in a useless occupation that no one understands where it is leading."