Average Retiree Has a Cushion in Only 9 States

On average, the retirement math for Americans doesn't work, reports USA Today. Citing new stats from the senior living platform Seniorly, the outlet finds that the typical older person faces a $115,000 shortfall in what they are projected to spend over retirement and what they have in savings and Social Security payments. The Seniorly assessment finds one key difference in all this is where seniors live—in only nine states is there an average surplus in retirement funds. They are:

Washington state, $146,000 cushion Utah, $121,000 Montana, $43,000 Colorado, $38,000 Iowa, $32,000 Minnesota, $23,000 Maryland, $13,000 Kansas, $8,000 South Carolina, $2,000