Fans at US Open Didn't All Get the Memo on Reacting to Trump

Tennis' governing body told broadcasters carrying the US Open to censor any protests or reaction to President Trump's appearance at the tournament on Sunday, but the negative reaction from the crowd was hard to miss. "We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President's attendance in any capacity," said the memo, which was reviewed by the Athletic . It said plans called for Trump to be shown on feeds during the ceremony before the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, including the singing of the national anthem. A spokesman said, "We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions."

The match was delayed and delayed again while fans went through enhanced security because of the president's presence, then started 48 minutes late. Many were still in line when play began, per the AP. "If it's a three-set match, we'll miss half of it," said two who reported paying $500 for their tickets. There was no announcement when Trump arrived and a subdued, mixed reaction when he first appeared; not many of the spectators were inside yet. But when Trump was briefly shown on the large screens at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the "Star-Spangled Banner," per the New York Times, the crowd's reaction was mostly boos. The boos became louder when the screens projected a presidential smirk, per the AP.

Trump was the guest of Rolex, despite imposing steep tariffs on the Swiss watchmaker's home country. The 39% tariff is more than 2½ times the levies placed on European Union goods exported to the US and nearly four times the hit on British exports to the US. The White House declined to comment on the president accepting a corporate client's invitation. Celebrities in the crowd included Bruce Springsteen; the Boss and the president are not fans of each other.