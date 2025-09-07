Cities Where Home Values Are Dropping

Tampa has seen the biggest decline, while Cleveland has experienced the biggest rise
Posted Sep 7, 2025 7:24 AM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Feverpitched)

Is the housing bubble about to burst? At the very least, Zillow thinks "the real estate market has finally struck a balance between buyers and sellers." In some metro areas, that translates to dipping home values, after a yearslong run of spiking prices. Quartz notes that Florida and Texas lead the pack, with seven of the 10 cities that have seen the biggest declines coming from those two states. Cleveland, meanwhile, takes the top spot for cities that have seen a rise in home values. The top and bottom 10, as of July:

Biggest drop in home values

  1. Tampa, Florida; 6.1% decline, to typical home value of $361,115
  2. Austin, Texas; 6.0%, $437,456
  3. Miami; 4.6%, $472,814
  4. Orlando, Florida; 4.3%, $389,304
  5. Dallas; 3.9%, $369,096
  6. San Francisco; 3.8%, $1,127,650
  7. Phoenix; 3.5%, $448,513
  8. Jacksonville, Florida; 3.4%, $352,549
  9. San Antonio, Texas; 3.1%, $283,286
  10. Atlanta; 3.1%, $384,607

Biggest rise in home values

  1. Cleveland; 4.7% increase, to typical home value of $248,038
  2. Hartford, Connecticut; 4.5%, $393,092
  3. Louisville, Kentucky; 3.9%, $271,943
  4. Detroit; 3.8%, $268,642
  5. Buffalo, New York; 3.7%, $283,377
  6. New York; 3.7%, $713,066
  7. Philadelphia; 3.6%, $386,721
  8. Chicago; 3.5%, $346,252
  9. Milwaukee; 3.2%, $376,538
  10. Providence, Rhode Island; 2.9%, $511,889
More here, including on where buyers and sellers are calling the shots.

