Cities Where Home Values Are Dropping

Is the housing bubble about to burst? At the very least, Zillow thinks "the real estate market has finally struck a balance between buyers and sellers." In some metro areas, that translates to dipping home values, after a yearslong run of spiking prices. Quartz notes that Florida and Texas lead the pack, with seven of the 10 cities that have seen the biggest declines coming from those two states. Cleveland, meanwhile, takes the top spot for cities that have seen a rise in home values. The top and bottom 10, as of July: