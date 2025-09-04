'Salt Typhoon' Hack May Have Compromised Nearly Entire US

Chinese hackers operating under the group name "Salt Typhoon" have reportedly carried out one of the largest cyberespionage campaigns to date, according to Western security officials. The group is thought to be behind an operation that breached networks across more than 80 countries, including the United States, and may have captured data on nearly every American, reports the New York Times .

Investigators say this attack was larger in scope and sophistication than previous efforts, believed to have targeted not just government entities, but also companies in telecommunications, transportation, lodging, and the military sector. The campaign reportedly exploited old security flaws to infiltrate major telecommunications firms, obtaining the ability to track communications and movements worldwide. Notably, even phones used by high-profile politicians during recent campaigns were targeted. Among those politicians, per Euronews: Donald Trump and JD Vance on the 2024 campaign trail, as well as some big-name Democrats.

Officials from America and the UK have characterized the campaign as "unrestrained" and its methods as "indiscriminate." Security experts note this marks a shift from China's earlier, more targeted cyber activities to broader campaigns with global reach. "Salt Typhoon marks a new chapter," Jennifer Ewbank, a former digital innovation chief for the CIA, tells the Times, citing the patience and technical skills of the hackers.

Specific intentions behind collecting such vast troves of data remain unclear. The hack, only uncovered last year, has been linked by investigators to at least three private Chinese tech companies working for state intelligence agencies, reports NBC News, which calls that development a "remarkable" one. "It is inconceivable the US would ask a private company to hack [Chinese President] Xi's phone," cybersecurity analyst Dakota Cary tells the outlet.