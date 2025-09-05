First Jobs Report Since Trump Fired Official Is Due

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to drop its latest jobs report on Friday, and there's more than usual riding on the numbers. This is the first report since President Trump abruptly fired the agency's commissioner, Erika McEntarfer, after an unexpectedly weak July jobs tally and sharp downward revisions to previous months. Trump accused the agency of cooking the books to make him look bad, but offered no evidence—while economists chalked up the big job number revisions to the usual reporting lags.

Economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal expect job growth to have hovered at a sluggish pace in August, with predictions around 75,000 new hires, just a hair above July's 73,000.