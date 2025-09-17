US Soybean Farmers Are in a Very Bad Spot

American soybean farmers are facing a severe challenge as China, historically their largest customer, has halted purchases in retaliation for US tariffs on Chinese goods. For farmers like Josh and Jordan Gackle of North Dakota, this marks the first time in their farm's 76-year history that China isn't buying their soybeans—a shift that could cost their operation $400,000 this year, the New York Times reports in an in-depth look at the problem. The impact is widespread: More than 70% of North Dakota's soybeans typically go to China, and farmers across the state now face mounting losses and the threat of foreclosures.

The tariff dispute began when the Trump administration imposed duties on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond with its own tariffs, raising the cost of American soybeans in the Chinese market. With North Dakota's economy heavily reliant on agriculture, the drop in exports threatens to depress land values and investment in rural communities. Compounding the crisis are rising costs for fertilizer, land, and equipment, all while soybean prices sink. It's not just North Dakota: The Tennessee Lookout recently reported on the issue from that state, where one estimate predicts losses of almost $110,000 for the state's soybeans in 2025.

Farmers are expressing growing frustration, recalling the farm crisis of the 1980s. Many warn that, without a new trade deal, the current situation could stretch into years and wipe out a generation of family farms. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who owns farmland in North Dakota, is leading US negotiations with China—a role that has raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

While federal officials have discussed aid programs to help farmers, and grain elevators scramble for extra storage, the overall sentiment is bleak. There's no clear substitute for China's massive demand, and unless a breakthrough emerges from ongoing talks, the future for many American soybean farmers remains uncertain.