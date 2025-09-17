Someone Is Shooting California Burros With Arrows

A wild burro dubbed Cupid is recovering from surgery after being shot with an arrow in what officials say is the latest in a series of a half-dozen attacks since June on donkeys that roam semirural areas of inland Southern California, the AP reports. The 2-year-old female burro was spotted last Wednesday with a blue arrow protruding from her right shoulder as she wandered with a herd in the foothills of Moreno Valley, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles. Animal services and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded and helped bring the wounded animal in for an emergency procedure to remove the arrowhead. The projectile had punctured the burro's right lung, said Chad Cheatham, vice president of DonkeyLand, a nonprofit rescue organization.

"Right now she's stable and is standing, which is a huge improvement," Cheatham said Monday. When Cupid is fully recovered, she will join a group of rescued burros who meander DonkeyLand's 2,000-acre sanctuary and wildlife preserve. The rescue group is offering a $24,000 reward, raised from donations, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in at least six bow attacks on burros over the past several months. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing, and asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects.

Wild burros are protected under federal law and have become an "unofficial mascot" of Moreno Valley, where hundreds of them have rambled freely for at least 75 years, Cheatham says. The animals are docile and can even help with wildfire abatement, but sometimes they can be a nuisance if they chomp on residents' flowers or block roads when motorists stop to feed them from their cars. They can also cause problems, or get into trouble themselves, when they encounter vehicles or trains or get caught in fencing or other things. The arrows used in the Moreno Valley attacks were broadheads, a style traditionally used for hunting, said Cheatham.