Indexes Hit All-Time Highs for the Second Straight Day

FedEx helped lift the market after delivering stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Shares rose 2.3%, thanks in part to strength for its domestic package business. Newmont rallied 4.3% after the gold miner sold its investment in Canada's Orla Mining for $439 million. It added to a stellar run, and Newmont's stock has more than doubled so far this year as the price of gold has shot to records. Gold has benefited from expectations for lower interest rates, along with worries about high inflation and the potential that mountains of debt for the US and other governments could make their currencies worth less.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Lennar, which dropped 4.2% after the homebuilder reported weaker revenue for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Executive Chairman Stuart Miller pointed to "the continued pressures of today's housing market" and said Lennar had to offer additional incentives to entice customers to buy homes, which dragged down the average sales price. Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, warned that the stock market could become shakier following its recent glide to records as "the economy slows, tariff impacts arrive piecemeal and political uncertainties continue."