Harris: Buttigieg Was My 'First Choice'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris says she would have picked Pete Buttigieg as her running mate last year but America wasn't ready for the pairing, according to an excerpt of her new book cited by the AP. Harris writes in an excerpt of 107 Days published Wednesday in the Atlantic that former President Joe Biden's transportation secretary was her "first choice," adding that he "would have been an ideal partner—if I were a straight white man." "But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let's just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk," she writes.