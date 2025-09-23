FTC: Amazon Prime Uses 'Dark Patterns' to Lure Customers In

Amazon Prime is facing a high-profile legal test in Seattle, where a jury began hearing a case this week that could reshape how the $139-a-year service operates. The Federal Trade Commission claims Amazon lured tens of millions into Prime memberships without their full awareness, then threw up so many hurdles to canceling that customers simply gave up. Internally, Amazon reportedly nicknamed the process the "Iliad," a nod to the famously long Greek epic, per Quartz. The case centers on whether Prime's success is fueled by genuine customer loyalty or by so-called "dark patterns," design strategies that nudge users into signing up or sticking around longer than intended. The trial is expected to last about a month.

When the FTC first announced its legal action against Amazon Prime in 2023, it said that visitors to Amazon's site would be hit with several options on signing up for Prime, but it would be murkier on how to buy an item without getting that membership, per CBS News. "In some cases, the button for Amazon users to complete their purchase did not clearly indicate that they were also agreeing to enroll in Prime," the outlet notes, citing regulators.