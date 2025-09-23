US | Fat Bear Week Meet the Bears of Fat Bear Week They include Grazer, Floatato, and Chunk By Arden Dier Posted Sep 23, 2025 8:11 AM CDT Copied Grazer, a female bear who is the two-time defending champion in the popular online Fat Bear Week competition, is shown Sept. 27, 2024, in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (M. Carenza/National Park Service via AP) The contestants have been chosen. Now, Fat Bear Week officially begins. Voting is open for the 12 chosen bears from Brooks River in Alaska's Katmai National Park, featured in a bracket-style tournament—four of whom automatically advanced past the first round due to their size. Despite the name of the annual contest begun in 2014, it's not just about weight. Voters are encouraged to choose the bear who best represents fatness and success, or whichever one they like the best, per CNN and AV Club. The winner will be announced Sept. 30. The candidates: 128 Jr.: This year's winner of the Fat Bear Jr. contest 128 aka "Grazer": A back-to-back winner in 2023 and 2024 and an excellent fisher, as well as mom to 128 Jr. 602 aka "Floatato": Compared to Homer Simpson, this male is known to take a break from fishing to nap in the river 32 aka "Chunk": A male and previous winner, now recovering from a broken jaw 503: Abandoned as a yearling, this male has a reputation for being resourceful and getting along well with others 609: A 5-year-old female who recently parted ways with mom 909: 609's mom and a daughter of the 2018 Champion 910: A sister of 909, she's back on her own after raising two cubs, including an adopted niece, this spring 901: A 9-year-old female and regular at Knack Knack Beach 26: A female who is actively raising cubs after losing a previous litter 99: A young adult male making his first appearance in the contest 856: A dominant but aging male who has a habit of licking his lips when fishing You can learn more about the bears here and watch them in action here. Read These Next 4 takeaways from the Charlie Kirk memorial. Jimmy Kimmel is returning. After Robert Redford's death, new interest in a murder suspect. The latest comedian to support Jimmy Kimmel may surprise you. Report an error