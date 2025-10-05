Dozens Are Killed in Landslides, Flooding

Landslides, a lighting strike, and floodings triggered by severe rainfall killed at least 44 people in Nepal on Sunday, authorities said. Five more are reported missing. Those killed included at least 37 people in the eastern mountain district of Illam, where entire villages were swept away by landslides, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said. Six people in the same family were killed when a landslide crushed their home as they slept, an lllam official said, per the AP .

Heavy rainfall was reported since Friday in the district, which borders India and is known for growing tea. Rainfall was hampering efforts to reach the villages, and many roads were swept away or blocked by the landslides. The government said helicopters were also evacuating people needing medical evacuations, and ground troops were helping move people to safer areas. Three people in another district were killed when they were struck by lightning. The government closed major highways connecting the capital, Kathmandu, with other areas, as parts were blocked by landslides.

The blockage of roads and transport came as hundreds of thousands of people were returning to Kathmandu after celebrating Dashain, the biggest festival in the Himalayan nation. Thursday was the main day of the two-week festival when people travel to their home villages to be with their families. Highways were clogged with vehicles on Sunday, as the government assessed the situation. Neighboring India, which surrounds landlocked Nepal on three sides, has offered to help.