US  | 
income

US Cities Where Income Is Growing the Fastest

Tampa tops the list, with 15% growth last year
Posted Oct 5, 2025 11:30 AM CDT
Cities Where Income Is Growing the Fastest
Tampa, Florida, ranks No. 1 on the list.   (Getty/Gianfranco Vivi)

For a lot of people, incomes aren't keeping up with inflation. As SmartAsset notes, the median household income in the US rose 1.3% to about $84,000 last year, while inflation ticked up about 3%. There are exceptions to the rule, of course, and the outlet ranks the cities in the US where incomes are growing the fastest. The top 10:

  1. Tampa, Florida, up 15.46% to $84,114 in 2024
  2. Long Beach, California, 11.9%, $91,318
  3. San Francisco, 10.31%, $139,801
  4. Fresno, California, 10.19%, $74,491
  5. Louisville, Kentucky, 9.37%, $67,251
  6. San Jose, California, 8.81%, $148,226
  7. Baltimore, Maryland, 8.73%, $64,778
  8. Tucson, Arizona, 8.57%, $60,483
  9. Chicago, 8.24%, $80,613
  10. Mesa, Arizona, 8.13%, $85,580
See the full list, on which Minneapolis, Minnesota, comes in 50th out of the 50 biggest cities. There, household income declined 4.04% in 2024 to $77,732.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X