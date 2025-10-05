US Cities Where Income Is Growing the Fastest

For a lot of people, incomes aren't keeping up with inflation. As SmartAsset notes, the median household income in the US rose 1.3% to about $84,000 last year, while inflation ticked up about 3%. There are exceptions to the rule, of course, and the outlet ranks the cities in the US where incomes are growing the fastest. The top 10:
- Tampa, Florida, up 15.46% to $84,114 in 2024
- Long Beach, California, 11.9%, $91,318
- San Francisco, 10.31%, $139,801
- Fresno, California, 10.19%, $74,491
- Louisville, Kentucky, 9.37%, $67,251
- San Jose, California, 8.81%, $148,226
- Baltimore, Maryland, 8.73%, $64,778
- Tucson, Arizona, 8.57%, $60,483
- Chicago, 8.24%, $80,613
- Mesa, Arizona, 8.13%, $85,580
, on which Minneapolis, Minnesota, comes in 50th out of the 50 biggest cities. There, household income declined
4.04% in 2024 to $77,732.