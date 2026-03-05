Behind the Downfall of Dan Crenshaw: A Billionaire Donor

A bitter backstory and a very deep wallet just ended Dan Crenshaw's congressional career . The Texas Republican lost his primary this week after Houston-area banker Robert Marling poured roughly $675,000 into a campaign to unseat him, Axios reports—money that made up about two-thirds of the anti-Crenshaw super PAC's spending and helped deliver a 55%-40% win for state Rep. Steve Toth.

Sources say the clash traces to a long-running personal and political feud, with dueling accounts of how it began. People close to Marling cite an alleged dispute over masks at a youth summit and later reported threats; Crenshaw's camp denies both. Others point to a regional rivalry in Texas' 2nd District—Crenshaw is from Harris County, while Marling is from neighboring Montgomery County—and Marling's view that Crenshaw wasn't conservative enough. As the New York Times put it, the race became something of a referendum on "whether a conservative with an independent streak like Mr. Crenshaw could still have a place in the party."

Marling not only bankrolled a flood of mailers and TV ads, he privately urged President Trump not to endorse Crenshaw—Trump stayed out—and a late $200,000 check helped fund an ad featuring Sen. Ted Cruz backing Toth. Crenshaw tried to hit back on social media; Marling responded with his own attack account on X. He was vacationing in the Caribbean on Tuesday when the results came in, texting a friend: "This is so great."