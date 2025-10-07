Tesla Unveils Cheaper Version of Its Best-Selling EV

Tesla announced the rollout of a new, cheaper version of its best-selling electric car on Tuesday in hopes the offering will help revive flagging sales. The new Model Y, costing just under $40,000 with a stripped-down interior, follows a slump in Tesla sales covering most of the past year due to anti-Elon Musk boycotts targeting the company, the AP reports. Tesla stock was down more than 4% in afternoon trading Tuesday. It had closed Monday up more than 5% after Tesla had teased fans with cryptic postings on social media about an imminent product announcement. The stock is near all-time highs even though both sales and profits have plunged in recent quarters.