Boeing 737 Loses Title as World's Most Popular Jet

The Boeing 737's reign as the world's most popular commercial jet has ended. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the Airbus A320 has now edged ahead in total deliveries. This shift became official when Saudi budget airline Flynas took receipt of the 12,260th A320 earlier this week, narrowly surpassing the 737's tally of 12,259 units delivered since its debut in 1967, per Business Insider . Prized by airlines for their reliability and profitability, both aircraft have long served as the backbone for short- and medium-haul flights. The latest versions—the A320neo and 737 Max—boast better fuel efficiency and increased range, features that have only enhanced their appeal for carriers seeking lower operating costs and more route flexibility.

The rise of the A320 signals a significant moment in the ongoing rivalry between Boeing and Airbus. Founded in 1970 by a European consortium aiming to challenge American dominance in aviation, Airbus initially struggled until the A320 entered service in 1988. The A320's introduction of fly-by-wire technology, which replaced manual controls with computerized systems, helped to set it apart. "It was the first truly successful non-US commercial jet," Cirium head of advisory Max Kingsley-Jones tells Reuters.

Still, industry watchers note Airbus's new lead—coming on top of its title as world's largest planemaker by annual deliveries—owes much to Boeing's recent troubles. Deliveries of the 737 slowed markedly after two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 led to a global grounding. Subsequent investigations and regulatory scrutiny, including after a door panel blew out on a 737 Max in 2024, have further hampered Boeing.