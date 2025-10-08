Trump Gets Urgent Note From Rubio on Mideast Peace Deal

President Trump was holding a roundtable event with conservative influencers about antifa Wednesday when Secretary of State Marco Rubio, standing in the back of the White House's Blue Room, caught his eye. He had news for Trump, he said, but it would have to wait until after the media left. Then Rubio passed the president a note. News photographers in the room zoomed in on the handwriting on White House stationery that read, "You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first," the AP reports. The note suggested negotiators were nearing a Gaza peace deal, with the words "very close" underlined, reports the New York Times. It prompted Trump to proclaim, "We're very close to a deal in the Middle East."