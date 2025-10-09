There's Wiggle Room in Musk's Demanding Tesla Deal

Tesla's board has offered Elon Musk the largest executive pay package ever seen—one worth $878 billion over a decade if he hits what the board described as "Mars-shot milestones." These targets are supposed to be so ambitious that Musk would have to transform both Tesla and society, particularly in the fields of robotics and autonomous driving, to fully cash in. The company claims that if Musk falls short, he gets "zero." But a Reuters analysis found that he stands to make tens of billions of dollars even if he misses most of the toughest goals.

The analysis found that Musk could earn over $50 billion by meeting just a few of the easier targets, which don't necessarily involve revolutionizing Tesla's products. Even the simplest goals, such as modest vehicle sales growth and some product milestones, could net him $26 billion—more than the combined lifetime pay of the next eight highest-paid CEOs. Some of the targets, like selling 1.2 million cars a year (lower than 2024 sales), are described by experts as easy to reach. Other goals, such as deploying 10 million subscriptions to Tesla's driver-assist software or fielding a million "robots," are written vaguely enough to be open to interpretation, possibly making them easier to achieve.

The pay package requires Musk to stay at Tesla for at least 7½ years to collect, though he gets voting rights tied to the shares as soon as he earns them. Some investors and analysts point out that the hardest targets for Musk involve profits, with the board setting goals as high as $400 billion—far above Tesla's current earnings. However, Musk can still earn large payouts without hitting these profit numbers, since every goal paired with a rise in Tesla's market value pays out stock. Some analysts say that Tesla's market value could reach $2 trillion or more with only average market growth, so the valuation targets may not be as difficult as they appear. The full Reuters article can be found here.