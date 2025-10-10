UPS 'Disposing of' Packages Caught Up in Customs Rules

UPS customers are facing a shipping nightmare as thousands of packages bound for the United States have been caught in a tangle of new customs rules, leading to a surge in delayed deliveries—and, in many cases, destruction of goods. The logjam began after the Trump administration scrapped the long-standing "de minimis" tariff exemption, which previously allowed lower-value packages into the country duty-free, reports NBC News . Now, even shipments under $800 are subject to an array of tariffs and red tape, creating a bottleneck at UPS hubs.

The result? Customers waiting weeks for items ranging from luxury glassware and musical instruments to sentimental items like engagement rings and diplomas—some worth tens of thousands of dollars, others simply irreplaceable. Frustration is mounting online, with users sharing tales of missing products and collectibles on Reddit and beyond. Even those accustomed to shipping headaches say this is on another level.

"It's totally unprecedented," Matthew Wasserbach of Express Customs Clearance tells NBC. UPS admits that while 90% of packages clear customs quickly, the rest can get stuck in limbo, with the company noting it sometimes ends up "disposing of" items if paperwork is incomplete and shippers can't be reached. The company insists it contacts senders multiple times before taking action, but for some, those attempts get mixed up in a blizzard of baffling tracking updates.

UPS won't elaborate on what being "disposed of" means, but some customers have received emails stating their shipments were destroyed, as per regulatory guidelines. Moneywise notes that typically, unless packages are insured, the party that ships the goods is on the hook for replacing an item or refunding money for it if it's lost or damaged during transit. With the company's stock already down 30% this year, the growing backlash could drive customers to rivals like FedEx. With holiday shipping season looming, many are bracing for the backlog to get even worse, per NBC. Read here about a California man who was told by UPS that a unique guitar being shipped to him had been destroyed (it wasn't).