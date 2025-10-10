Moody Blues Singer Dies

John Lodge, the singer and bassist of British rock band the Moody Blues for more than 50 years, has died. He was 82. In a statement Friday, his family said "with the deepest sadness" that Lodge died "suddenly and unexpectedly." They said Lodge "peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly."

Birmingham-born Lodge joined the band in 1966, two years after its formation, along with fellow singer Justin Hayward, following the departure of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick. He remained with the group until they stopped performing live in 2018, the same year they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the AP reports.