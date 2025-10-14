Tesla's Cybertruck Is Flopping

Tesla's Cybertruck, once hailed as the company's bold leap into the future of electric vehicles, is seeing its shine fade fast. According to Cox Automotive, Tesla managed to sell just 5,385 Cybertrucks in the third quarter—a drop of nearly 63% from a year ago, reports Quartz . The decline comes at a time when the overall US EV market is booming, with sales up almost 30% to more than 438,000 vehicles. Meanwhile, competitors are gaining ground, with Ford's electric F-150 Lightning outselling the Cybertruck by nearly two-to-one, and even newer entries like the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Rivian R1T posting gains.

The data show Cybertruck deliveries slowing, and new orders thinning out, even as buyers rushed to take advantage of expiring federal EV tax credits. As the Verge reports, "the company has sold a little more than 16,000 Cybertrucks so far in 2025—a far cry from the 250,000 that Elon Musk once predicted would be sold annually." As a result, Tesla's share of the EV market has slipped from nearly half to about 41% in the past year, with the Cybertruck emerging as a significant drag on the company's dominance.

When CEO Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019, its sub-$40,000 price tag and futuristic design generated millions of preorders and plenty of buzz. Today, however, the cheapest Cybertruck starts north of $60,000, and some early owners are discovering that its distinctive looks don't necessarily translate to everyday practicality. Fit-and-finish complaints have also surfaced, further complicating Tesla's efforts to make the pickup a mainstream hit. Electrek calls the Cybertruck "Tesla's first real commercial flop," noting Musk's other companies, SpaceX and xAI, appear to be buying up the unwanted vehicles. Despite the struggles with the Cybertruck, Tesla's more traditional offerings continue to sell well, with the Model Y still holding the title of America's best-selling EV.