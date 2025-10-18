Walking Is Good for You. So Is Walking Backward

Here's a simple way to switch up your walking routine, according to experts: try going backward. Taking a brisk walk is an exercise rich in simplicity, and it can have impressive mental and physical benefits: stronger bones and muscles, cardiovascular fitness, and stress relief, to name a few. But like any workout, hoofing it for your health may feel repetitive and even boring after a while. As the AP reports, a flip might be in order.

Backward walking, also known as retro walking or reverse walking, could add variety and value to an exercise routine, when done safely. Turning around not only provides a change of view, but also puts different demands on your body. Janet Dufek, a biomechanist and faculty member at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has researched the mechanics of both walking and landing from jumps to identify ways of preventing injuries and improving physical performance. And as a former college basketball player and a regular exerciser, she's also done her fair share of backward walking.

In humans, reverse locomotion can increase hamstring flexibility, strengthen underused muscles, and challenge the mind as the body adjusts to a new movement and posture. A GQ article on the subject reports there could be an added potential benefit: fat loss. It flags a 2011 study that found that when their speeds are the same, backwards walkers exert 40% more energy than forward walkers. As for how to get started, Dufek suggests working a one-minute segment of backward walking into a 10-minute walk and adding time and distance as you get comfortable. "At first, you start really, really slowly because there's a balance accommodation and there is brain retraining. You are learning a new skill," Dufek said.

If it sounds or feels unnatural, know that it isn't. In fact, backward running is a key skill for top athletes. Basketball players do it. So do soccer players. American football players—particularly the defensive backs—do it continually. "I played basketball and I probably spent 40% of my time playing defense and running backwards," Dufek said.