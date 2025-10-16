Lawsuit: Uncrustables Has an 'Obvious Copycat'

Smucker's is taking Trader Joe's to court, claiming the grocery chain's new crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are a little too familiar. In a lawsuit filed in Ohio, the JM Smucker Company accused Trader Joe's of trademark infringement, arguing that the retailer's product is "an obvious copycat" of Smucker's popular Uncrustables—with an identical, round shape and similar blue packaging, featuring a sandwich missing a bite, per CBS News and USA Today . Smucker's says Trader Joe's is trying to cash in on the "fame and recognition" of the Uncrustables brand, and even claims that some customers have been fooled into thinking the two products are connected.

Uncrustables, which have carved out a niche as the go-to, grab-and-go lunch for busy parents, have been around since the late 1990s. Smucker's says it has used the signature round shape since 1996 and the bitten-sandwich image since 2000. Now, with the brand approaching $1 billion in annual sales, Smucker's isn't thrilled about what it sees as a copycat muscling in on its turf, offering another round pocket of bread with crimped edging. Smucker's wants Trader Joe's to halt sales, destroy all allegedly infringing packaging, and fork over any profits made from the product, along with legal fees. Trader Joe's has yet to respond to the allegations.