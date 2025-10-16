Swastika Image Spotted in Congressman's Office

Capitol Police are looking into an incident involving a swastika drawn on an American flag that appeared inside the office of GOP Rep. Dave Taylor of Ohio, reports Politico . The altered flag, with red and white lines forming the Nazi symbol, was spotted on a cubicle wall behind staffer Angelo Elia during a virtual meeting, per the Washington Post . The outlet included this tweeted image . Other items, including a pocket Constitution and a congressional calendar, were pinned near the flag. Elia has not responded to requests for comment, and his specific involvement is unclear.

"I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office," Taylor said in a statement. "The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms." Taylor added that he immediately initiated an investigation with Capitol Police, and a spokesperson for the congressman said Taylor thinks the image is the result of "foul play or vandalism."

The timing of the discovery comes shortly after a separate Politico report about a Telegram group chat where leaders of a Young Republican group shared racist slurs, made Holocaust jokes, and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler. Republicans including Vice President JD Vance and Rep. Elise Stefanik said the latter report—Stefanik called it a "hit piece"—is being blown out of proportion.